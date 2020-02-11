UrduPoint.com
US Has Tremendous Number Of Super-Fast Missiles - Trump

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The United States has a great number of very fast missiles, President Donald Trump said at the White House business Session with governors.

"We have the super-fast missiles ” tremendous number of the super-fast.

  We call them 'super-fast,' where they're four, five, six, and even seven times faster than an ordinary missile," Trump said.

"We need that because, again, Russia has some. I won't tell you how they got it. They got it, supposedly, from plans from the Obama administration when we weren't doing it. And that's too bad. That's not good. But that's how it happened. And China, as you know, is doing it," he said.

