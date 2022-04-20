US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The United States lacks the capability to reliably track the array of weapons being sent by the Biden administration to Ukraine, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources briefed on US intelligence.

"We have fidelity for a short time, but when it enters the fog of war, we have almost zero," a source said. "It drops into a big black hole, and you have almost no sense of it at all after a short period of time."

The Biden administration factored in the risk of providing weapons to Ukraine that may end up in the hands of militias and other groups that the US does not want to arm, the report said. However, officials currently view a failure to adequately arm Ukraine as a greater risk, the report added.

The US is reliant on Ukrainian government information about what's happening in the country due to a lack of US boots on the ground, according to the report. Officials are given information that they recognize may be hand-picked to strengthen Ukrainian requests for aid, the report said.

"It's a war - everything they do and say publicly is designed to help them win the war. Every public statement is an information operation, every interview, every Zelensky appearance broadcast is an information operation," another source familiar with western intelligence told the channel.

Officials are less concerned at the moment about western weapons falling into the hands of Russian forces, the report noted.