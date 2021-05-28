UrduPoint.com
US Has 'Very Big Concerns' About Upcoming Nicaragua Elections In November

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The United States has substantial concerns about the upcoming elections in Nicaragua in November and believes the conditions for the vote to be free and fair have not been met, the Acting Assistant US Secretary of State Julie Chung said on Thursday.

"There are very big concerns about elections being planned for later this year and whether the right conditions are there for those being fair elections," Chung told reporters during a briefing.

Chung pointed out that the State Department has been very concerned about the situation with alleged violations of human rights and the restriction of civil society activities in Nicaragua and will continue to work in multilateral format with its regional partners, including Costa Rica, to change the situation.

On November 7, Nicaragua will hold presidential and parliamentary elections, including a vote for representatives for the Central American Parliament. Incumbent President Daniel Ortega is running for another term in office.

