US Has Ways of Disrupting Cyber Criminals Sheltering in Russia - FBI Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The United States has ways of disrupting cyber criminals sheltering in Russia, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Monday.

"We've got ways of disrupting those sheltering in places like Russia as (Yevgeniy) Polyanin discovered when he woke up and found $6.1 million he extorted from his victims missing," Wray said during a press conference.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said during the same press conference he could not comment on whether Moscow was aware of REvil ransomware activities that occurred out of Russia because the investigation into Polyanin's alleged cyber crimes against US businesses and entities is still ongoing.

However, Merrick said the US Justice Department expects any government in which one of these ransomware actors is residing to provide that person to the United States for prosecution.