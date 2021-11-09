UrduPoint.com

US Has Ways Of Disrupting Cyber Criminals Sheltering In Russia - FBI Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Has Ways of Disrupting Cyber Criminals Sheltering in Russia - FBI Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The United States has ways of disrupting cyber criminals sheltering in Russia, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Monday.

"We've got ways of disrupting those sheltering in places like Russia as (Yevgeniy) Polyanin discovered when he woke up and found $6.1 million he extorted from his victims missing," Wray said during a press conference.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said during the same press conference he could not comment on whether Moscow was aware of REvil ransomware activities that occurred out of Russia because the investigation into Polyanin's alleged cyber crimes against US businesses and entities is still ongoing.

However, Merrick said the US Justice Department expects any government in which one of these ransomware actors is residing to provide that person to the United States for prosecution.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same United States Criminals FBI From Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

56 minutes ago
 India v Namibia T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Namibia T20 World Cup scoreboard

5 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews ongoing operation for removal of e ..

Meeting reviews ongoing operation for removal of encroachments

5 minutes ago
 Police organizes blood donation camp

Police organizes blood donation camp

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns continuing violence in IIOJK

Pakistan condemns continuing violence in IIOJK

5 minutes ago
 PFA conducting raids to check quality of food item ..

PFA conducting raids to check quality of food items in canteens of schools, coll ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.