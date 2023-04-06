US Has Ways to Ensure Aid Reaches Afghani People, Not Taliban - State Dept.

The United States has ways and mechanisms to ensure that the humanitarian assistance gets to the people of Afghanistan and not to the Taliban, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Thursday

'I think we have been very clear that we do not recognize the so-called Taliban government in Afghanistan," Patel said. "Broadly, the United States continues to be the single largest aid provider to Afghanistan, and we have ways and mechanisms to do that to ensure that the aid reaches the people that it needs and not in the hands of the Taliban. So I don't have anything additional or new to preview but that's the latest that I'd have to offer."

Taliban authorities earlier in the day confirmed to UN officials that Afghan women were barred from working for the United Nations in Afghanistan effective immediately in an order that would be actively enforced.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold closed door consultations on the matter on Thursday.

Taliban authorities in December banned most female NGO personnel from working, although the restrictions did not apply to UN employees.

The UN is one of the few bodies on the ground distributing assistance. The UN has said its massive humanitarian emergency plan for Afghanistan for 2023 has achieved less than 5% of financing needs, which totals roughly $4.6 billion.

The Taliban came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as foreign troops were leaving the country. In September, the group set up a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the previous period of Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.