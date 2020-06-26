UrduPoint.com
US Has Yet To Notify WHO Officially Of Withdrawal - Tedros

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:55 PM

US Has Yet to Notify WHO Officially of Withdrawal - Tedros

The World Health Organization (WHO) has not received a formal notification of withdrawal from the United States yet, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has not received a formal notification of withdrawal from the United States yet, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"So far we haven't got actually a formal letter. Communication with the US is continuing as usual and we're working with their institutions and experts," Tedros said.

The WHO chief remarked that the US did not have to withdraw before the independent review of the organization was finished.

"If there is any problem � no organization is perfect, no individual is perfect � the assessment will tell and the independent evaluation will tell.

So [there is] no need to withdraw before the independent evolution or before the assessment. It is actually better to support the independent evaluation, to be part of the assessment and to help and see the truth and then ensure accountability through that," Tedros said.

US President Donald Trump in May announced that the US was suspending funding to WHO, while later Washington indicated that the US might withdraw permanently unless the organization underwent significant changes. The US cited WHO's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

