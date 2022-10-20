UrduPoint.com

US Hasn't Determined Whether To Provide Ukraine With Iron Dome Defense System - Kirby

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 11:33 PM

US Hasn't Determined Whether to Provide Ukraine With Iron Dome Defense System - Kirby

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday he has no updates on whether the United States will provide Ukraine with an Iron Dome air defense system

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday he has no updates on whether the United States will provide Ukraine with an Iron Dome air defense system.

"I don't have any updates on specific capabilities that the United States might be willing to provide," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The US Defense Department is looking at potential air defense solutions for Ukrainians in light of Iran allegedly providing Russia with drones to use in the conflict in Ukraine, Kirby said.

On Wednesday, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Saeed Iravani said that Tehran rejects as unfounded the claims it is providing military drones to Russia to use in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the allegations about the drone sales were purposely spread by US media. In addition, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani denied the US media reports, reiterating Iran's official position that Tehran was not exporting weapons to any party to the conflict.

