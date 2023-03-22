WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The United States has not seen anything resulting from the meeting between Russia's President Putin and China's President Xi suggesting a timely ending of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, National Security Council Special Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"I don't think the meeting today gives us great expectations that the war is going to end anytime soon," said Kirby during a press briefing.