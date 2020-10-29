UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US' Hasty Reaction To INF Deal Proposal Shows Its Unpreparedness For Talks - Russian Envoy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 04:49 PM

US' Hasty Reaction to INF Deal Proposal Shows Its Unpreparedness for Talks - Russian Envoy

Washington's hasty negative reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposals on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty showed its reluctance to ensure security through negotiations, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said, commenting on US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea's recent statement on the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Washington's hasty negative reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposals on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty showed its reluctance to ensure security through negotiations, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said, commenting on US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea's recent statement on the matter.

On Wednesday, Billingslea wrote on Twitter that the US applauds its German allies for Berlin's pushback against Moscow's initiative to de-escalate the situation in Europe in light of the INF treaty's demise.

"Normally if a proposal doesn't correspond to your views you make a counter proposal provided, of course, that there is a positive political will. Hasty negative reaction of NATO, German and US officials means the lack of willingness to take care of security through negotiations," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Putin said that Russia was prepared to refrain from deploying 9M729 missiles to the European part of the country if NATO reciprocated. Putin also offered mutual verification measures concerning Aegis Ashore missile systems with Mk-41 launchers at US and NATO bases in Europe and Russia's 9M729 missiles in the Kaliningrad Region.

Berlin, which was among the first to respond to the initiative, cited NATO's position that Russian ideas on the INF Treaty are not credible. Commenting on the issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that those trying to "ignore" and even "brush off" Putin's initiatives related to the INF showed "quite an irresponsible approach to ensuring the European security."

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Washington Twitter Nuclear German Vienna Berlin Vladimir Putin Kaliningrad From

Recent Stories

Vivo Communications Research Institute releases 6G ..

28 minutes ago

WHO representatives visit KTH, promises every poss ..

1 minute ago

CCOE directs for implementing reform measures to m ..

1 minute ago

Lukashenko on Recent Talks With Pompeo: He Demande ..

1 minute ago

CAR Seeking Support 'Beyond' Military Training to ..

1 minute ago

India Sets Space Launch Date For November 7

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.