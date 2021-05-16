UrduPoint.com
US Hasty Withdrawal From Afghanistan Staggers Peace Process - Chinese Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The hasty withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan has negatively affected the intra-Afghan peace process and regional stability, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

"Wang Yi noted that the US's hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan already dealt a serious blow to the peace process in Afghanistan, as well as negatively affected the regional stability. Under the circumstances, China expects the UN to play its due role, and the SCO needs to closely monitor the situation. Afghanistan's neighbor countries must strengthen relations, join efforts and take coordinated action," Wang Yi was quoted as saying in the official statement by the country's foreign ministry.

China's top diplomat also expressed appreciation for Pakistan's efforts and influential role in the Afghan peace process and urged to boost bilateral cooperation on the issue.

The phone conversation took place on late Saturday ahead of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan.

The armed conflict between the Afghan government and the Taliban continues despite the ongoing peace talks. The confrontation unfolds amid the withdrawal of US-led foreign troops, which is expected to complete by September 11.

