US Having Ongoing Discussions With Turkey on Cooperation in Afghanistan - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The United States is holding discussions with Turkey on cooperation in Afghanistan, US State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday at a briefing.

"We have had discussions with our Turkish partners in the context of broader cooperation in Afghanistan.

Those discussions are ongoing," Price said when asked about the cooperation between Washington and Ankara on Afghanistan.

He added that the US welcomes Turkey's "constructive role" in withdrawal and in providing safety and security situation in Afghanistan.