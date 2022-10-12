US Heading to One More COVID-19 Winter With Alarming Rate on Predicted Deaths- White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said the United States is heading for third winter of COVID-19 with an alarming rate on predicted deaths weeks after US President Joe Biden declared the pandemic to be over.

"I don't think the president's comments has anything to do with what's happening right now," he said on Tuesday, adding that the US vaccine campaign has been limited because of lack of funding.

He added that currently there are three or four sub variants and the health officals are tracking most closely.

"We are doing a lot of work. about 300 to 400 Americans dying every days, tens of thousands of people in US get infected every day.

He added that if Americans get vaccinated, they can save lives and prevent about one million hospitalizations.

"Commonwealth Fund just put out a new report, a new analysis. They estimate that we can save as many as 90,000 lives and nearly a million hospitals this leads to treatments," he said.

In September, Biden said during an interview with CBS news's 60 Minutes that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The White House sources later said that the president's statement on the end of the pandemic was not planned as part of the interview.