US Health Agencies Test for Coronavirus on Cruise Ship Off California Coast - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) US health agencies are testing passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco for any potential infection with the novel coronavirus, a California Department of Public Health spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We can confirm that California personnel, with our Federal partners and CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] medical personnel, are delivering kits today for testing," the spokesperson said on Thursday. "They were slated to arrive at the cruise ship by mid-morning."

The spokesperson added that the testing on the ship is expected to take several hours and the kits will be taken to a nearby laboratory for results.

Earlier on Thursday, Princess Cruises, which operates the cruise ship, said via Twitter that there are currently no confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus on the ship.

However, the company said there are passengers and crew on the ship that have experienced influenza-like symptoms and some are currently under care for respiratory illnesses.

These passengers are arriving from a trip to Mexico, where several cases have been confirmed. Due to the situation, the company has canceled the ship's planned voyage to Hawaii on March 7.

On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to the virus outbreak.

The first coronavirus-related death in California was reported on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll in the United States to 11.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 53 cases of individuals infected with the novel coronavirus in California. More than 100 cases have been confirmed in the United States out of the more than 90,000 infected individuals worldwide.