US Health Agency Hacked Overnight Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Reports

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was hacked overnight as its works to address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States, Bloomberg reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was hacked overnight as its works to address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The cyber attack was meant to slow HHS's systems but there was not much of a success, the report said citing three people familiar with the situation.

Late on Sunday, the National Security Council said via Twitter that false information circulated online about an alleged order for a national lockdown in the United States amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

US officials said they believe the attack was done by a foreign actor, but it has not yet been confirmed who is responsible, the report said.

The White House and the National Security Council in addition to HHS did not immediately respond to requests for comment, the report said.