US Health Agency Projects COVID-19 Deaths Will Continue to Decrease Over Coming 4 Weeks

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday projected that the COVID-19 death rate will continue to decrease over the next four weeks and estimated that the final number of fatalities will not exceed 604,000 in total

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday projected that the COVID-19 death rate will continue to decrease over the next four weeks and estimated that the final number of fatalities will not exceed 604,000 in total.

"This week's national ensemble predicts that the number of newly reported COVID-19 deaths will likely decrease over the next 4 weeks, with 1,200 to 4,600 new deaths likely reported in the week ending June 12, 2021.

The national ensemble predicts that a total of 594,000 to 604,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by this date," CDC said in a release.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden said that the number of COVID-19 deaths is down by 81 percent while new coronavirus cases decline in all 50 US states for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, a total of 583,596 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the US, according to the data compiled by CDC.