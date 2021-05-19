UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Health Agency Projects COVID-19 Deaths Will Continue To Decrease Over Coming 4 Weeks

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:17 PM

US Health Agency Projects COVID-19 Deaths Will Continue to Decrease Over Coming 4 Weeks

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday projected that the COVID-19 death rate will continue to decrease over the next four weeks and estimated that the final number of fatalities will not exceed 604,000 in total

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday projected that the COVID-19 death rate will continue to decrease over the next four weeks and estimated that the final number of fatalities will not exceed 604,000 in total.

"This week's national ensemble predicts that the number of newly reported COVID-19 deaths will likely decrease over the next 4 weeks, with 1,200 to 4,600 new deaths likely reported in the week ending June 12, 2021.

The national ensemble predicts that a total of 594,000 to 604,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by this date," CDC said in a release.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden said that the number of COVID-19 deaths is down by 81 percent while new coronavirus cases decline in all 50 US states for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, a total of 583,596 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the US, according to the data compiled by CDC.

Related Topics

June All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India Tells WhatsApp to Ditch Privacy Policy Updat ..

32 seconds ago

KP Governor, CM visits Wali Bagh to condole death ..

34 seconds ago

Dengue surveillance reviewed

35 seconds ago

8 Traffic wardens awarded for showing good perform ..

40 seconds ago

China's Space Agency Shares 1st Pictures of Mars M ..

18 minutes ago

Valentino joins growing band of fur-free designers ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.