US Health Agency Raises COVID-19 Warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday put Germany and Denmark on the list of countries with the highest COVID-19-related threat and recommended avoiding travel to these two destinations.

At the same time, CDC has lowered the threat level associated with the novel coronavirus for Israel and Aruba from Very High to just High.

As of today, CDC doesn't recommend traveling to 76 countries because of the risky COVID-19 situation. This list includes among others Russia, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Norway, Switzerland, and Turkey.

Both Germany and Denmark are currently experiencing a significant surge in new COVID-19 infections with the seven-day average being over 49,000 and 26,000, respectively, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.