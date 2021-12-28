UrduPoint.com

US Health Agency Recommends Americans Avoid Sweden, Malta Due To COVID-19 Risk - Statement

US Health Agency Recommends Americans Avoid Sweden, Malta Due to COVID-19 Risk - Statement

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday that it has elevated Moldova, Malta and Sweden to its highest Level 4 category on the list of countries it recommends travelers not to visit due to COVID-19 concerns

"Avoid travel to these destinations.

If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC said.

The US health agency also said "even" fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading coronavirus variants.

The CDC also raised its travel warning for Argentina to Level 3, signifying high COVID-19 risk.

