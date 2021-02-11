US Health Agency Recommends Double-Masking to Boost Protection Against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in new guidance said double masking could increase protection against contracting COVID-19.

"Wear one disposable mask underneath a cloth mask. The second mask should push the edges of the inner mask against your face," CDC guidance posted on Thursday said under a section on how to enhance protection.

A CDC study found that double masking can block more than 92 percent of infectious particles.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky during a White House briefing, said the recommendations are based on a series of laboratory experiments in which various masking options were tested using aerosolized particles the size of respiratory emissions that transmit the coronavirus.

"New scientific data released today do not change the specific recommendations about who should wear a mask or when they should wear one, but they do provide new information on why wearing a well-fitting mask is so important to protect you and others," she said.

The CDC also recommended using masks with a flexible nose wire and tightening the mask by knotting elastic loops that go over the ear. The CDC also suggested mask fitters, a reusable device that that fits a frame placed on the front of a mask with straps behind the neck.