US Health Agency Reports New Low of 400 Daily COVID-19-Related Deaths as Cases Decline

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a new low of 400 deaths per day associated with the novel coronavirus as the daily cases of infection continue to fall, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, CDC reported just over 32,000 new cases of COVID-19. Our seven-day average is about 48,000 cases per day.

This represents yet another decrease of about 12 percent from the prior seven-day average," Walensky said in a press briefing. "Seven day average daily deaths has also declined to a new low of 400 per day."

Walensky noted that the number of hospital admissions has also decreased by almost 10 percent as the seven-day average is over 3,900 admissions per day.

As of Wednesday, the United States has reported more than 32 million cases and nearly 575,000 of virus-related deaths, according to the data compiled by the CDC.