(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Deaths from COVID-19 in people under age 65 were more than twice as likely for minorities than for whites, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report.

"More than one third of Hispanic decedents (34.9%) and nearly one third (29.5%) of nonwhite decedents were aged