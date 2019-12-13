UrduPoint.com
US Health Agency Says Number Of Vaping-Related Deaths Rises To 52

US Health Agency Says Number of Vaping-Related Deaths Rises to 52

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The number of individuals in the United States suffering from vaping-related lung injuries has now risen to 2,409 in addition to 52 deaths linked to the epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in an update report released on Thursday.

"As of December 10, 2019, a total of 2,409 hospitalized EVALI [vaping-related] cases have been reported to CDC from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and two US terriroties (Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands)," the report said.

The report added that 52 vaping-related deaths have been confirmed in 26 states and the District of Columbia as of December 10.

The CDC, food and Drug Administration and state health authorities have made progress in identifying substances of concern in electronic cigarette and vaping products, but there are many different substances and product sources that remain under investigation and potentially more than one cause for vaping-related illnesses, the report said.

The report found that 152 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing vaping product brands were reported by patients suffering from vaping-related injuries. Some of the most common brands of THC-containing products reported by patients include Dank Vapes, TKO, Smart Cart and Rove.

The CDC said earlier in December there were 2,290 cases of lung illness from vaping illnesses and 47 deaths linked to the epidemic.

