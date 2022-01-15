US Health Agency Says Public Should Not Worry About Shortages of N95, KN95 Face Masks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the US public should not worry about supply shortages of N95 or KN95 face masks.

"(P)eople can choose respirators such as N95s and KN95s, including removing concerns related to supply shortages for N95s," the CDC said in an update of its face mask guidance on Friday.

The CDC also clarified that surgical N95 face masks should be reserved for healthcare workers.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said his administration will soon have high-quality face masks available for free to the US public.

According to new data on Wednesday, coronavirus infections have increased, but the Omicron variant cases are mild and significantly less lethal compared to the original coronavirus strain and the subsequent Delta variant.