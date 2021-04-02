US Health Agency Says Vaccinated People Can Travel If They Take Precautions
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 09:55 PM
Fully vaccinated people can start traveling again if they take precautions such as wearing a mask and observing social distancing, US health authorities said Friday
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :
Within the United States, vaccinated people will not have to quarantine or take a Covid-19 test after traveling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
But international travelers headed to the US should have a negative Covid-19 test before they get on the plane, be tested after arrival, and must quarantine if local authorities in the United States require it, the CDC said in a statement.