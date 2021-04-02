UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Health Agency Says Vaccinated People Can Travel If They Take Precautions

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 09:55 PM

US health agency says vaccinated people can travel if they take precautions

Fully vaccinated people can start traveling again if they take precautions such as wearing a mask and observing social distancing, US health authorities said Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Fully vaccinated people can start traveling again if they take precautions such as wearing a mask and observing social distancing, US health authorities said Friday.

Within the United States, vaccinated people will not have to quarantine or take a Covid-19 test after traveling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

But international travelers headed to the US should have a negative Covid-19 test before they get on the plane, be tested after arrival, and must quarantine if local authorities in the United States require it, the CDC said in a statement.

Related Topics

United States

Recent Stories

Khateebs of UC-17 to educate people about waste ma ..

4 minutes ago

Dutch halt AstraZeneca jabs for under-60s

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of singer Shaukat Al ..

4 minutes ago

Georgian Police Detain 12 Activists During Opposit ..

5 minutes ago

New Niger president lashes out at jihadist 'war cr ..

8 minutes ago

FM Qureshi condoles demise of singer Shaukat Ali

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.