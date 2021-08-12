UrduPoint.com

US Health Agency To Require More Than 25,000 Workers To Get Vaccinated

US Health Agency to Require More Than 25,000 Workers to Get Vaccinated

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will require more than 25,000 of its healthcare workers to get vaccinated for COVID-19, HHS said in a statement on Thursday.

"To increase vaccination coverage and protect more people from COVID-19, including the more transmissible Delta variant, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will require more than 25,000 members of its health care workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19," HHS said.

Those who will be required to receive the vaccine include staff at the Indian Health Service, National Institutes of Health, and others who work in federally-operated facilities where they have the potential to come into contact with patients.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy will also be immediately requiring members of the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps to get vaccinated to prepare for possible deployment as emergency responders.

"Our number one goal is the health and safety of the American public, including our Federal workforce. And vaccines are the best tool we have to protect people from COVID-19, prevent the spread of the Delta variant, and save lives," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. "Instructing our HHS health care workforce to get vaccinated will protect our federal workers and the patients and people they serve."

HHS's decision comes amid similar decisions by other federal entities, including the Defense Department, to require their employees to get vaccinated or risk workplace restrictions and possible consequences. The move was largely prompted by a recent rise in cases caused by the emergent delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

