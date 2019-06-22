US Health Agency Urges Congress to Approve Emergency Funding For Migrant Care Before July

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) US Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar is urging Congress to approve emergency funding to help the agency cope with the high number of migrants apprehended at the US-Mexico border before resources are completely exhausted by July.

"We're going to run out of money in July because the numbers are just so high," Azar told reporters on Friday. "Congress must act and it must act immediately to pass the president's emergency supplemental appropriations package for HHS and for the Department of Homeland Security... we are out of money and out of capacity.

"

Azar highlighted that the rate of unaccompanied migrant children being apprehended at the US-Mexico border has doubled in 2019 as compared to last year.

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced that the authorities would begin apprehending illegal immigrants beginning over the weekend with the intention to deport them.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.