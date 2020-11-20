US Health Agency Warns Americans Against Thanksgiving Travel Amid COVID-19 Surge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Americans are advised not to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday and should celebrate at home or use virtual means to reach out to friends and relatives, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in an advisory.

"As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with," the advisory said on Thursday. "Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.

"

Thanksgiving, which traditionally falls on the third Thursday of each November, is one the favorite holidays in the United States with people typically traveling long distances to spend time with their families and other loved ones.

The CDC advisory noted that more than 1 million coronavirus cases have been reported over the last seven days alone.

The CDC said in the advisory that it is urging Americans to wear face masks and practice social distancing wherever possible and is advising hosts of Thanksgiving parties to limit the number of guests regardless of whether the celebrations are indoors or outdoors.