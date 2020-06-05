US Health Agency Will Ask Government to Tell Protesters to Wear Face Masks - Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will ask the Trump administration-led Coronavirus Task Force to tell protesters in the aftermath of the death of African-American men George Floyd in police custody to wear masks, CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a congressional testimony.

"I'll pass on this recommendation to the next task force meeting," Redfield said on Thursday. "Definitely coughing can spread respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, and chemical agents, like tear gas, can cause people to cough. That's been my experience."

Thousands of Americans have taken to the streets to protest the killing of Floyd, who died on May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while he laid handcuffed on his stomach.

However, many of the protests have turned into full-blown riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

Police have used fired tear gas in some cities to break up the protests, which have also confounded mayors and governors trying to fully reopen US states and cities shut down over the past three months by the novel coronavirus pandemic.