UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Health Agency Will Ask Government To Tell Protesters To Wear Face Masks - Director

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Health Agency Will Ask Government to Tell Protesters to Wear Face Masks - Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will ask the Trump administration-led Coronavirus Task Force to tell protesters in the aftermath of the death of African-American men George Floyd in police custody to wear masks, CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a congressional testimony.

"I'll pass on this recommendation to the next task force meeting," Redfield said on Thursday. "Definitely coughing can spread respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, and chemical agents, like tear gas, can cause people to cough. That's been my experience."

Thousands of Americans have taken to the streets to protest the killing of Floyd, who died on May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while he laid handcuffed on his stomach.

However, many of the protests have turned into full-blown riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

Police have used fired tear gas in some cities to break up the protests, which have also confounded mayors and governors trying to fully reopen US states and cities shut down over the past three months by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Protest Riots Police Trump Died George May Gas Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management ..

1 hour ago

Imports of Abu Dhabi down 24.7 pct in Q1-2020

1 hour ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 54,000 additiona ..

2 hours ago

BREAKING: UAE contributes 500,000 COVID-19 testing ..

2 hours ago

UAE re-affirms importance of continuing internatio ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.