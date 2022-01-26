UrduPoint.com

US Health And Human Services Chief Says Launching Human Trafficking Task Force

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Health and Human Services Chief Says Launching Human Trafficking Task Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) established a task force to combat human trafficking, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra announced on Tuesday.

"Today, I'm announcing the establishment of the HHS task force to prevent human trafficking, which will increase our coordination and collaboration across our various agencies in the department," Becerra said.

The task force will engage in prevention efforts, expand access to services and build scientific understanding of the matter, Becerra added.

The announcement was made at a meeting of the White House Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, during which members of the Biden administration reviewed their efforts to address the problem.

Becerra, Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were among those who attended the meeting and delivered remarks.

Garland said during the meeting that the Justice Department will be submitting to Congress this week two reports on trafficking in persons for 2019 and 2020 that were not submitted by the prior administration.

Related Topics

White House Congress 2019 2020

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

8 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

8 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

9 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

9 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

9 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.