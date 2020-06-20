US Health Authorities Stop Hydroxychloroquine Clinical Trials for COVID-19 Treatment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The National Institutes of Health (NIH), an agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services, said on Saturday it had halted clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for patients with the coronavirus infection, as it proved to be of no effect.

"A clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of adults hospitalized with coronavirus disease 2019 has been stopped by the National Institutes of Health. A data and safety monitoring board met late Friday and determined that while there was no harm, the study drug was very unlikely to be beneficial to hospitalized patients with COVID-19," the NIH said in a press release.

Anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine was earlier touted by US President Donald Trump as a potential treatment for COVID-19, but various researchers around the world found no scientific justification to believe so.

Earlier this week, the US food and Drug Administration revoked the previously issued emergency use authorization to hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat COVID-19 after conducting a large clinical trial which showed that these drugs were of no benefit for decreasing the likelihood of death or speeding recovery.

This past Wednesday, the World Health Organization, too, stopped clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine within its international Solidarity Trial initiative after receiving findings from the UK-based Cochrane organization on the drug's ineffectiveness as treatment method for COVID-19 patients.