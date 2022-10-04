UrduPoint.com

US Health Authorities to Abandon Country-by-Country COVID-19 Travel Advisories - CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The United States will no longer issue country-by-country travel advisories for health concerns related to COVID-19 as fewer countries assess case data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday.

"As fewer countries are testing or reporting COVID-19 cases, CDC's ability to accurately assess the COVID-19 THN (Travel Health Notice) levels for most destinations that American travelers visit is limited," the SDS said in a statement to CNN.

Starting on Monday, the CDC will only post notices for a country if the COVID-19 situation is particularly concerning, but he agency still advises travelers to remain vigilant about their health, the statement addedd.

There have been over 6.5 million confirmed COVID-19-related deaths globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. Approximately 618.5 million cases have been confirmed globally.

President Joe Biden last month said during an interview that the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

