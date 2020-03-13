US Health Authorities Urge Americans Avoid Nonessential Travel to Europe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) US citizens should avoid all nonessential trips to certain countries in Europe due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a travel notice on Friday.

"CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to the specified countries in Europe," CDC said.

The advisory applies to 29 countries, including Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Baltic countries, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the Vatican. The list does not include Russia or the United Kingdom.

The CDC urged Americans to take precautionary measures, which includes avoiding contacts with sick people and washing hands with soap and sanitizer.

"Travelers returning from the specified countries in Europe must stay home for 14 days after returning from travel, monitor their health, and practice social distancing," CDC said.

The World Health Organization declared the spread of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 130,000, with a death toll of over 4,900 and recoveries exceeding 68,000.