US Health Authorities Urge Justice Dept. To Appeal Ruling Ending Mask Mandate - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement that it has asked the Justice Department (DOJ) to move forward with a legal appeal to the recent ruling that overturned the Biden administration's mask mandate for indoor public transportation settings.

"To protect CDC's public health authority beyond the ongoing assessment announced last week, CDC has asked DOJ to proceed with an appeal in (the lawsuit). It is CDC's continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health," the statement said on Wednesday.

A US District Judge ruled on Monday that the transportation mask mandate was unlawful, prompting the Transportation Security Administration to end enforcement of the rule while the matter is under review.

The CDC still continues to recommend masking in all indoor public transportation settings and believes the order to be within CDC's legal authority, the statement said.

