US Health Authority Approves 1st Self-Testing Kit for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The US food and Drug Administration has announced authorization for the first self-testing kit for COVID-19, which can be administered at home.

"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first COVID-19 diagnostic test for self-testing at home and that provides rapid results.

The Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit is a molecular (real-time loop mediated amplification reaction) single use test that is intended to detect the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19," the FDA said in a statement.

The test works by analyzing a self-collected nasal swab within approximately 30 minutes. The test is designated to be used by people who are 14 or older. It is said to be authorized for prescription use only.

According to the Johns Hopkins University's database, the United States has over 11.3 million confirmed cases, including 248,666 fatalities.