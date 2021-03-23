MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The US National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Tuesday expressed concern that AstraZeneca had made public incomplete data from a US clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine.

"Late Monday, the Data and Safety Monitoring board (DSMB) notified NIAID, BARDA, and AstraZeneca that it was concerned by information released by AstraZeneca on initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.

The DSMB expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the institute said in a statement.

The institute urged the company to cooperate with the DSMB to "ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible."