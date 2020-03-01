UrduPoint.com
US Health Chief Says Risk To Americans From Coronavirus Remains Low

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Health Chief Says Risk to Americans From Coronavirus Remains Low

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) US Health Secretary Alex Azar said at a press conference in the White House on Saturday that the risk to Americans from the new coronavirus was low.

"The risk to any average American is low from the novel coronavirus. The risk remains low thanks to unprecedented actions President [Donald] Trump has taken," he said, adding "this can change rapidly.

"

He stressed that US health authorities had been saying from day one of the outbreak that the United States would see more cases of infection. The current tally stands at 22, with one fatality.

"We are seeing more cases. We will see more cases. But it is important to remember: for the vast majority of individuals who contract the novel coronavirus, they will experience mild to moderate symptoms," he explained.

