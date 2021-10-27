US Health Department Building in Washington Evacuated After Bomb Threat Reported

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The headquarters of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in Washington was evacuated out of abundance of caution due to a reported bomb threat, HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Sarah Lovenheim told Sputnik.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the building and there is no reported incident. We are monitoring the situation closely with the Federal Protective Service," Lovenheim said.