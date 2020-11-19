US Health Dept. Says Will Not Work With Biden Until Official Announcement of His Victory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The US Department of Health and Human Services will not work with projected President-elect Joe Biden until the General Services Administration (GSA) confirms his victory in the presidential election, Secretary Alex Azar said.

"We've made it very clear that when GSA makes a determination, we will ensure complete, cooperative professional transitions and planning," Azar said at a press briefing on Wednesday, as quoted by the CNN broadcaster.

He stressed that the department was just following the existing guidance.

"We're about getting vaccines and therapeutics invented and get the clinical trial data and saving lives here.

That's where our focus is as we go forward with our efforts," Azar added.

GSA head Emily Murphy has reportedly yet to sign the required paperwork formalizing the start of the transition period. Until this move, Biden's team has no access to the government finances as well as cannot cooperate with Federal bodies.

Incumbent President Donald Trump has not yet conceded defeat in the election despite prominent US media outlets, such as the Fox news broadcaster, declaring Biden's victory. Trump has made multiple claims of electoral fraud since polls closed.