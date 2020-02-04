The US Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement on Tuesday that it is working with the New York's Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop vaccines and other treatments for the novel strain of the coronavirus

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The US Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement on Tuesday that it is working with the New York's Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop vaccines and other treatments for the novel strain of the coronavirus.

"The team is reviewing potential vaccines, treatments and diagnostics from across the public and private sectors, particularly products in development for MERS or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), to identify promising candidates for development to detect, protect against or treat 2019 nCoV," the statement said of the collaboration with the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. of Tarrytown, New York.

The HHS said it oversees the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) division that will develop the novel coronavirus treatments with Regeneron, the statement said.

The HHS noted that Regeneron has been working with BARDA since 2014 to find cures for a variety of global health threats.

"BARDA and Regeneron now will leverage their partnership agreement to develop multiple monoclonal antibodies that, individually or in combination, could be used to treat this emerging coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV," the statement said.

The HHS said in the statement that medicines developed through the expanded BARDA-Regeneron partnership will leverage the company's monoclonal antibody discovery platform called VelocImmune, part of the company's VelociSuite technology.

The latter� was used to develop a promising three-antibody therapeutic that was later deployed as treatment for the Ebola outbreak in Congo, and a two-antibody therapeutic to treat the middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus, the statement said.

"The technology shortened multiple aspects of the product development timeline for therapeutics to treat MERS-CoV and Ebola from years to months," the statement said.

The US government has confirmed 11 novel coronavirus cases, including two person-to-person infections. In addition, the government has been testing the symptoms in 82 persons of interest who may have been infected and has quarantined 195 individuals who recently returned from China.

On January 31, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared a nationwide public health emergency to aid the states' efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States.