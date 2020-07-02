UrduPoint.com
US Health Institute Chief Says 'Optimistic' About Delivering COVID-19 Vaccine By Year End

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:00 PM

US Health Institute Chief Says 'Optimistic' About Delivering COVID-19 Vaccine by Year End

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The US National Institutes of Health is optimistic that the United States will have a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year, Director Francis Collins said on Thursday.

"We are all optimistic that the goal we have set to have a vaccine that works and is safe by the end of 2020 will be met," Collins said at a Senate hearing. "That's really a stretched goal, but it's the right goal for the American people."

The Trump administration is developing up to five vaccine candidates under an acceleration program dubbed Operation Warp Speed to develop before the end of the year a safe and effective immunization for the COVID-19, and make as many as 300 million doses of that by early 2021.

At a separate event, President Donald Trump said three of the vaccines under trial are "looking good" and the administration should have one ready soon.

The US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority is funding three vaccine candidates being developed under Operation Warp Speed by Moderna Inc, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

