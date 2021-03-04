US Health Insurers Plan to Contact 2Mln Elderly to Schedule Coronavirus Vaccinations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) A coalition of leading US health insurance firms plans to contact 2 million unvaccinated elderly Americans, mostly minorities in underserved communities, to help arrange inoculations, White House Coronavirus Coordinator Jeff Zients said.

"Today, more than a dozen of Americas leading health insurance providers announced a pilot program to get 2 million of the most vulnerable seniors vaccinated as fast as possible," Zients said during a briefing of the COVID-19 Task Force on Wednesday.

The Vaccine Community Connectors Pilot program targets American's most at risk, vulnerable and underserved communities, such as African-American and Hispanic communities," the coalition said in a separate press release.

As vaccine supplies expand and registrations become available, health insurance providers will identify seniors 65 years of age and older who are vulnerable to the coronavirus and who live in areas where vaccination rates are most inequitable to facilitate vaccine registration and help make vaccination appointments, the coalition said.

The coalition added that it will also work with Federal, state and local leaders to deliver vaccines to underserved communities and closely collaborate with other vaccination partners such as pharmacies.

The coalition links two of the nations biggest groups of health insurers - the American Health Insurance Providers (AHIP) trade association and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.