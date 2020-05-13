UrduPoint.com
US Health Official Fauci Says Number Of Coronavirus Deaths Higher Than Official Toll

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:48 AM

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in the United States may be higher than the current official death toll count given, National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in the United States may be higher than the current official death toll count given, National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

"Most of us feel that the number of deaths are likely higher than that [official] number... I don't know exactly what percent higher, but almost certainly it's higher," Fauci said.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Monday reported the nation's total COVID-19 death toll to be 79,756 with more than 1.32 million cases overall.

However, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center tracker, as of midday Tuesday, the COVID-19 death toll in the United States has reached 80,900 with more than 1.

35 million confirmed cases.

Fauci further said that in certain areas in the United States, such as New York City, where healthcare systems were seriously strained, there may have been people dying of COVID-19 who were unable to get to a hospital.

Fauci noted that he does not project the number of US deaths to be 50 percent higher that the current number reported.

US Senator Bernie Sanders during the hearing said several epidemiologists believe the actual number of US deaths due to the virus may be 50 percent higher than the official death toll reported.

