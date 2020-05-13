US Health Official Fauci Says Number of US Coronavirus Deaths Higher Than Official Toll

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:17 AM
The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in the United States may be higher than the current official death toll count given, National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday
"Most of us feel that the number of deaths are likely higher than that [official] number... I don't know exactly what percent higher, but almost certainly it's higher," Fauci said.