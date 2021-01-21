UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Health Official Fauci To Participate In WHO Meeting On Thursday - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:00 AM

US Health Official Fauci to Participate in WHO Meeting on Thursday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci will participate in the World Health Organization's (WHO) meeting on Thursday, a day after newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden rejoined the organization, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"Tomorrow...

Dr. Fauci will participate remotely in the meeting of the World Health Organization as the US head of delegation," Psaki said on Wednesday.

In July, former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the WHO, accusing the organization of colluding with China to cover up the origins and handling of the coronavirus outbreak. China denied the allegations.

Related Topics

World China White House Trump United States July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

5 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

5 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

6 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

6 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

6 hours ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.