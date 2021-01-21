US Health Official Fauci to Participate in WHO Meeting on Thursday - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci will participate in the World Health Organization's (WHO) meeting on Thursday, a day after newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden rejoined the organization, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"Tomorrow...

Dr. Fauci will participate remotely in the meeting of the World Health Organization as the US head of delegation," Psaki said on Wednesday.

In July, former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the WHO, accusing the organization of colluding with China to cover up the origins and handling of the coronavirus outbreak. China denied the allegations.