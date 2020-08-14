US Health Official Says Russia Taking Chance By Registering Novel Coronavirus Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) US National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins told reporters in a conference call that Russia is taking a risk with its recently registered a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

"I think it [Russia] is taking a certain chance with the safety of those that get the vaccine and I think virtually every vaccine expert in the world looking at this has been quite concerned about whether this was a wise decision, some have even called this 'Russian roulette,'" Collins said on Thursday during a call related to Operation Warp Speed.

Collins also said the United States expects to have its own vaccine distributed to the US public by January 2021.

Earlier in the week, Russia registered the world's first novel coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute. Russian officials are currently in talks with a number of countries to seal production and distribution agreements.

Russian officials have said the country is capable of producing 500 million doses of the vaccine in the next 12 months, with production expected to be conducted abroad as well and clinical trials set to start soon in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.