US Health Officials Report Third Vaping-Related Death

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Health officials in Indiana on Friday confirmed the state's first and the nation's third e-cigarette-related death.

Earlier in the week, the state of Oregon reported the death of a resident who fell ill after e-cigarette use while the state of Illinois disclosed the first US vaping death last month. The products include a psychoactive ingredient also found in marijuana called THC.

"The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has confirmed the first death of an Indiana resident due to severe lung injury linked to a history of e-cigarette use or 'vaping.'" the release said.

Indiana is investigating 30 cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping, primarily among individuals ages 16-29, while the US Centers for Disease Control says that 215 cases of severe vaping-related illnesses have been reported with more under investigation.

The Washington Post reported that health officials had linked vaping-related illnesses to an oil derived from Vitamin E, which had been found in samples of vaping liquid. When heated, the liquid releases an aerosol that is inhaled instead of the smoke from burning tobacco or marijuana.

Other reports have suggested lead contamination from battery powered vaping devices could be responsible, or from chemicals added to flavor vaping liquids.