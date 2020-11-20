UrduPoint.com
US Health Officials Says Fast Development Of COVID-19 Vaccine Did Not Compromise Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 04:10 AM

US Health Officials Says Fast Development of COVID-19 Vaccine Did Not Compromise Safety

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The rapid development of vaccines in the United States for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has not created any safety concerns, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in a press conference.

"The process of the speed did not compromise at all safety nor did it compromise scientific integrity," Fauci said on Thursday

Fauci said the effectiveness of the two top vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer are extraordinarily impressive.

He also said the US public should double down on health mitigation measures until the vaccine is ready, adding that the most vulnerable individuals will be able to get the vaccine by the end of December.

Vice President Mike Pence said during the press conference that as soon as the food and Drug Administration approves the vaccines the US government will be ready to distribute them throughout the United States within 24 hours.

German company BioNTech and Pfizer will ask the US on Friday to allow emergency use of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate, the company told CNN earlier.

