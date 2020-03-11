UrduPoint.com
US Health Officials Testimony Cut Short Due To Emergency Meeting At White House - Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:10 PM

US Health Officials Testimony Cut Short Due to Emergency Meeting at White House - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Top US health officials will have to cut their testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning extremely short due to an emergency meeting at the White House, House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield were testifying before the panel.

"This morning we were informed that President Trump and Vice President Pence have called our witnesses to an emergency meeting at the White House," Maloney said.

"We don't know the details, just that it is extremely urgent. Now the witnesses have to leave at 11:45 [a.m. EDT]."

In a later statement, the White House said the emergency meeting Maloney referred to had been previously scheduled.

During the hearing, Redfield told the Oversight and Reform Committee that 31 people have died in the United States after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) out of the more than 1,000 confirmed cases of infection.

Fauci told the panel that US health officials expect to see more novel coronavirus infections in the United States and that the situation will get worse than it is now.

