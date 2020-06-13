UrduPoint.com
US Health Officials Warn New Lockdowns May Be Needed Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 04:20 AM

US Health Officials Warn New Lockdowns May Be Needed Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) US states may have to reimpose restrictions and social distancing guidelines if cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, top officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta told reporters.

"If cases begin to go up again, particularly if they go up dramatically, it is important to recognize that more mitigation efforts such as what were implemented back in March may be needed again," CDC Deputy Director of Infectious Diseases Jay Butler said on Friday.

Butler and CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield both advised that the American people should continue to keep at least six feet apart in social distancing and always wear face masks in public to keep transmission rates of the virus flattened down.

"In the coming weeks we could see increases in the number of cases of COVID-19. It is too soon to see if this will happen. We must be over-prepared for what we may face later this year," Butler added.

Influenza and COVID-9 could be circulating together as the United States moved into the winter months, the officials warned.

The CDC reported 2,016,027 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 21,744 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 947 to 113,914.

