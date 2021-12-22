UrduPoint.com

US Health Regulator Authorizes Pfizer's Covid Pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday authorized a Pfizer's Covid pill for high-risk people aged 12 and over, a major milestone in the pandemic that will allow millions to access the treatment

"Today's authorization introduces the first treatment for COVID-19 that is in the form of a pill that is taken orally - a major step forward in the fight against this global pandemic," said FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni.

